Falkirk 1-0 Queen of the South: Aidan Nesbitt strike seals victory and club record 24 games without defeat

Falkirk extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to a new club record of 24 matches on Saturday as they edged Queen of the South 1-0 on League One duty.

06-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen of the South FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 19. SPFL cinch League One.:Falkirk v Queen of the South (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And that victory, thanks to an Aidan Nesbitt strike 30 seconds into the second half, sees the Bairns move eight points clear at the top heading into Tuesday night’s rearranged tie with Cove Rangers after Hamilton Accies’ clash with Stirling Albion at Forthbank was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Marvin Bartley’s men set up to frustrate a record-chasing Falkirk side, and they were resolute and well-organised for the opening 45 minutes. The experience of Efe Ambrose alongside Kyle McClelland saw the Bairns shut-out despite putting in cross after cross into the box.

The first real chance for the hosts came just before the half hour mark when Coll Donaldson struck past the post from range, while the Bairns had an earlier early penalty claim waved away.

Nesbitt and Morrison then both tested Harry Stone in net but couldn’t find the back of the net heading into half time. The best chance for Falkirk came four minutes before the break when Calvin Miller broke free and sent a low ball across the six-yard box – but no player in Navy Blue followed in.

McGlynn’s men finally found an opener just 30 seconds into the second half when Miller's cross evaded the Queens backline and fell to Ross MacIver, who managed to divert the ball into the path of Nesbitt, who slammed home on the angle.

He nearly grabbed a second ten minutes later when he sent a curling effort just over the bar from a similar area to his wonder-strike last time out against Stirling Albion.

And on-form Miller then saw another effort fail to hit the back of the net, but this time around it was down to truly heroic goalkeeping from Stone. The Hearts loanee stopper somehow managed to claw out his tap-in from close range at the back post after Callumn Morrison had found him.

The hosts then continued to push forward, while also limiting Queens to just one chance of note, a free-kick from Lee Connolly that flew over the bar, as they saw out a club record breaking win in front of a 4,769 strong crowd.