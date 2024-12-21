Falkirk 1-0 Hamilton Accies: Bairns move five points clear at top of Championship after late winner

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 21: Falkirk's Callumn Morrison celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Hamilton Academical at The Falkirk Stadium, on December 21, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland, (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Falkirk will spend Christmas five points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship after edging out a 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

Super sub Callumn Morrison climbed off the bench to fire home the Bairns’ winner nine minutes from time, collecting Ethan Ross’ ball across and lashing home past Charlie Albinson.

In the first half, the home side – who have now gone unbeaten in Falkirk on league duty for 2024 – totally dominated but couldn’t find the back of the net against a resolute Accies.

Calvin Miller had the hosts’ first chance early on. Ethan Ross went on a brilliant run and found his attacking team-mate on the edge of the area, with Miller then going close with an effort.

Minutes later in-form Ross had a decent chance of his own but his shot was well blocked as the Bairns chased an opener.

Alfredo Agyeman then had a couple of opportunities with Falkirk wondering how they weren’t ahead at the break.

Moments before half time, the ball somehow didn’t find the back of the net with the goal gaping during a real stramash in the Accies’ penalty box.

John Rankin’s side were much improved from their last meeting with Falkirk in South Lanarkshire, and they did cause a scare on the hour mark when Nicky Hogarth saved Connor Smith’s shot.

Bairns boss John McGlynn turned to his bench to try and turn things around.

And Dylan Tait and goalscorer Morrison both made a big impact – with Morrison showing he can still be a key part of Falkirk’s title tilt with a fantastic finish to seal the three points.

And thanks to Ayr United’s 1-0 success at second-placed Livingston, McGlynn’s side now sit five points clear at the second tier’s halfway point ahead of a derby trip to Dunfermline on Friday night.