News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk 1-0 Alloa Athletic: Morrison goal helps cut the gap at the top of League 1

Falkirk moved to within five points of League 1 leaders Dunfermline after a tense 1-0 win over Alloa Athletic at home.

By Ben Kearney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Bairns went in a goal ahead at the break after top goalscorer Callumn Morrison netted just before the break, finishing well after the ball broke to him after a corner kick.

In the second half, St Johnstone loanee Max Kucheriavyi made his debut for the club replacing Liam Henderson, with John McGlynn’s side putting the ball in the back of the net again, only for Matthew Wright’s strike to be ruled offside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full match report to follow.

Callumn Morrison celebrates his strike with Sean Mackie (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Most Popular
Morrison is Falkirk's top goalscorer this campaign so far
Alloa's Mark Durnan can't stop Max Kucheriavyi's effort heading goalward
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Matthew Wright had a goal ruled offside on the hour mark
FalkirkLeague 1DunfermlineBairnsJohn McGlynn