Falkirk 1-0 Alloa Athletic: Morrison goal helps cut the gap at the top of League 1

The Bairns went in a goal ahead at the break after top goalscorer Callumn Morrison netted just before the break, finishing well after the ball broke to him after a corner kick.

In the second half, St Johnstone loanee Max Kucheriavyi made his debut for the club replacing Liam Henderson, with John McGlynn’s side putting the ball in the back of the net again, only for Matthew Wright’s strike to be ruled offside.