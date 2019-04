Ray McKinnon refused to "sugar-coat" his Bairns' performance.

Opposite number Jonatan Johansson though was delighted with one of his team's best performances of the season in "by far the biggest match of [his] career".

Darren Taylor and Ray McKinnon. Picture: Alan Murray.

Falkirk fell back to the bottom of the SPFL Championship table as a result of the defeat.

