Falkirk 0 Morton 2: Fans Views

Here's what you all had to say after Saturday's defeat and move back to the bottom of the league.

Deryk Wilson: "Disjointed, lack of imagination and an 18 year old laddie showing up 'seasoned pros' for the full 90. Zak Rudden will go on to have an excellent career. He’s definitely had a grounding here."

Ciaran McKenna and William Edjenguele suffered head knocks in the lead-up to Morton's second goal. Picture: Alan Murray

@kanu79: "As rotten as things have ever been. The club has lost everything that was good about it. The heart and soul has gone and relegation is the least of our worries. I drove six hours to watch that today. It felt like paying my last respects."

@AdDougall: "I'm truly shattered by today and the prospect of relegation but my affection for my team remains as strong as ever, I will support them next season anyway. If holding onto my season ticket longer than usual to aid changes at the top I'd join in but hope it doesn't come to that."

IN QUOTES: Managers reflect on Falkirk's 2-0 defeat to Morton

Grant Elliot: "For such an important game I was shocked of the lack fight and quality from the team. Zak gave his all as usual. Ray told the team they had to be up for it from the get go well I'm sorry but if they need to be told that and aren't pumped up for the game already then we have a problem and this result could be very well what sends us down to League One."

Ryan Wilson: "Sorry can’t blame McKinnon he inherited a sh** squad managed to pick up points.... signed a lot of players in January, which is the worst window to sign players... since January we have won 24 points... if it wasn’t for Ray we’d be relegated already atleast we still have a chance." [edited]

Last season's right and left backs, Reghan Tumilty and Tommy Robson. Picture: Alan Murray

Mike Miller: "Well Ray you picked the team and the team you picked were so poor off and on the ball it was sore to watch. A young boy ran all over the park brimful of passion and commitment and if the rest of the older players had been half as commited we might have done something today. Midfield was shocking and did nothing except back off instead of like Morton putting in spirited tackles. Morton's Buchanan marshalled his defence superbly and never put a foot wrong and wish he played for us. We started to play a bit only when Tommy Robson came on but by then it was far too late. Absolutely shameful that he gets sidelined by McKinnon for some of the dross we now have and after supporting the club man and boy for 65 years just wonder if I shall be back for another game. Over 5000 home fans turned up today except their team didn't. Bye bye championship."

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 0 Morton 2 - Relegation looms large

Stuart Adam: "That’s the worst since the 70s. Which was the worst ever. The leadership has to leave the club. They’ve failed spectacularly."

Ian Saunders: "Today's performance would have struggled in Division One. Falkirk lacked quality, as they have done most of the season. Unfortunately as a team they lacked the effort and commitment shown by other teams in the relegation battle. They are where they deserve to be and likely to playing lower league football next season."

Alan Cruse: "Buchanan was an absolute rock at the heart of their defence. Sad thing is he’s a local lad from Falkirk."

@craigbffc: "Absolutely worst I’ve ever seen in the 45 years disgusted with those players. We’ve got an 18 year old on loan and is the best player we’ve had all season COYB."

Christopher Nelson: "Utter shambles"

@BairnTilliDie: "Club needs change at the top. Fans try to come in and Help the club and inject money which is really necessary for the sustainability of the club but the club decide to shoot it down for 'potential investors', who's gonna invest after watching that the day? Club's a shambles."

Jim Wallace: "No Heart no football NOTHING.Feel sorry for Rudden,ran Himself into the ground today. No backing."

Alister Tetsill: "Just ordered my bucket and spade off of the internet for next season in the seaside league."

Jean Yvonne Kirk: "When Paton went off, there was no communication between players. To have two players sustain head injuries clashing into each other just showed the lack of it."

Bertha McDonald: "No passion , desire or pride. Majority should be ashamed to wear the shirt."

@mjh1876: "Pathetic. If the club was a dog, it would have been put out of its misery months ago. From the Board, down through that Chief Exec, to McKinnon and that shampoo-house group of excuses for players it is time for major change." [edited]

Pauline Whitelaw: "We get what we deserve. No team there, just individual guys turning up to have a kick about. Feel it for the fans!"

David Morrison: "Hard to watch. We can but only pray for a miracle to stay up."

Craig Hamilton: "Laing out, Campbell out, McKinnon out. End of."

Steven Gibson: "Gutless, relegation fodder!"

Rod Moore: "Two Falkirk teams I’ve watched this season and for a while the 2nd team were a lot better but they’ve threw it away I fear.

Allan Beveridge: "Are we still training till 1.30? If so, flipping ridiculous! A team in our position should be in practicing all the stuff we are shampoo at! End of rant." [edited]

Keith Kleinman: "How can you start to comment on the rubbish it has been like that all season lack of effort and fight for the right to play for the club they think turn up and that is good enough get rid of the lot again."

Gordon Robertson: "Simply got what we deserved. Would be interested to hear the board's vision of the three years remaining on the boards five year plan. The first two have been a complete debacle."

AS IT HAPPENED: Matchday blog

Drew Houston: "Flipping shampoo [edited] Print that."

@ChrisHooks3: "They were pathetic , piddle poor, horrible, garbage, shampoo, rank ............ not FALKIRK , NOT GOOD ENOUGH !!!" [edited]

Iain Laird: "An important match which was too difficult for an inexperienced referee. Falkirk were poor but the ref fell for too many theatrics from experienced pros. It would have been extremely harsh on Morton but play should have been stopped before their second goal with two players suffering head knocks."

Marshall Fleming: "No fight, no passion and no quality in the midfield from a team that is fighting for safety...very poor

Martin Wilson: "Shampoo" [edited]

Tara Mcphie: "Was always gonna happen this season after the Hartley fiasco should never have got rid of Houston it was players to blame at time but now got to look at board for this mess."

@UncleBairn: "A fatal defeat. We parked the bus and punted the ball as per. McKinnon is not completely responsible for relegation but he has a lot of blood on his hands and should go along with the board."

MANAGERS LEAGUE TABLE: Which boss has the best points per game return?

Stewart Wohlgemuth: "This has been a simply glorious read."

@mac1876: "No home grown players , loanees that can happily go back to their parent club, journeymen etc NONE of them cared about the result or the club today other than young Zak Rudden . The fans turned out to see effort and saw nothing."

@scottivory: "Absolutely flipping shampoo" [edited]

Ccraig Cruickshanks: "McKinnon must go and he can take his negative and boring tactics with him."

@hillythebairn: "Like thousands of us we backed the club, time for directors to be shown the door, as much as it kills me I'll be withholding my season ticket money until there's change."

Alan Bennie: "Let's say BOD have to go ASAP."

Raymond Setchfield: "I look forward to league one football"

Davy Turnbull: "We're DOOMED"

Dougy Manson: "Simply shameful"

LEAGUE TABLE: Ladbrokes SPFL Championship

Ian Gaynor-Kirk: "You couldn’t print what I think!"

@Bairn18761: "No even worth a tenner, bunch of losers."

@homers_twin: "We’re down. Time for a clear out of the board, management and team. Regroup and build a new platform for next season."

Lewis Cullen: "Shameful, no desire"

Sam Meldrum: "Sayonara"

*some comments have been edited for language suitability