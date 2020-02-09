Falkirk 0 Hearts 1: Fans views

Here's what you had to say after last night's exit from the William Hill Scottish Cup.

John Fairley: "Great performance in the most difficult of conditions. Did everything right except score, no criticism only praise."

Pamela Gilchrist: "Beyond proud to be a Bairn. Hearts were rotten, ref was rotten, weather was rotten. Quicker the beaks deal with this diving carry on the better."

Grant Elliot: "Deserved to win the game but just never had the luck. So proud of the team and how they played in what was atrocious conditions."

Hay Leigh: "Really good game to watch and Falkirk played really well against a Premiership team! Some decisions just didn’t go our way which could have changed the end result! Full of fight and desire from the team! #COYB."

XAllie XOliver: "You would never have known we are two leagues apart. Hearts are not great. Diving and cheating by their players went mainly unpunished. A poor penalty given away, and we were soooo close on numerous occasions. Not disheartened. Falkirk need to play like that and have the same attitude every week and we will be out of this league."

Dave Pettie: "The boys played well,in bad conditions.by far the better team,well played bairns.coyb."

Pauline Whitelaw: "Proud Bairn, the boys done well. Hearts were lucky. They were by no means the better team. Hope Falkirk play like that the rest of the season. COYB."

Linda Hogg: "Boys put in a good performance and although we probably had the best chances just wasn’t our night. Penalty looked soft but Doyle’s challenge was sheer stupidity. We move on and all that matters is getting out this league THIS season!"

Gordon Robertson: "Proud of the team and fans who were in fine voice."

Chris Hynd: "Great performance full of determination and effort. Proud to be a Bairn."

John McNab: "Great effort, BBC's camera coverage was a joke."

Kieran Evans: "Should have won, Hearts are going down."

Jamie Douglas: "We’ll see them in the championship next season. They are dire."

Marshall Fleming: "Proud of the team - put up a good fight against so called premier league opponents."

John Johnson: "One mistake and a horrendous miss the game could have had a different outcome. 1st division v SPL didn’t seem a lot of difference. Coyb."

Arthur Thom: "So unlucky. But the league is our priority. We made some money. Let's use it to strengthen and ensure some of those players are here next season."

Keith Kleinman: "Good all round performance there was no need to tackle for the penalty very lucky. Hit woodwork three times play like that for the rest of season."

Kelly Elaine Irvine: "I’m a very proud fan the boys played exceptionally well Hearts were lucky! Falkirk were by far the better team. Well done boys you did amazing x."

Ryan Calum Didcock: "Proud of the team, on another night we score three or four and win the game. Time to now go and win the league. COYB."

Moore Rodders: "Unlucky to lose the game but that’s the cruelty of football, onwards and upwards now, put it behind us and let’s win the league..."

Colin Sligo: "The fight and desire was there that we've been missing, play like that in the league and we'll win it easy."

Ryan Laird: "Gutted Doyle making a silly decision that cost us."

John Martin: "Very unlucky, can't complain about the effort."

Ryan Wilson: "Boys gave it their all... proud of the team."

Tam Paterson: "The better team lost."

Simon Conlin: "Played brilliant unlucky not to win. Good performance all round."

Christopher Nelson: "Clare is worth a shot at the next Olympics how many times he flung himself to the deck embarrassing."

Andy Carruthers: "Blooming robbed proud to be a Bairn. PS Hearts you are truly shampoo. [edited]

Martin Wilson: "Hearts are really rotten." [edited]