Falkirk 0 East Fife 0: Fans react

Here are your views from social media after the Bairns' scoreless draw with second-placed East Fife at The Falkirk Stadium.

Jean Yvonne Kirk: "Good content in the match sadly we didn't produce the end product! The team did not deserve to be boo'd!"

Falkirk fans. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@TamPaterson: "The best team on paper under performed on the pitch."

@McGFFC: "I thought we were solid overall but the final pass / shot wasn’t there."

Allan Simpson: "Bright start, but a really poor second half. Looked knackered after 70 minutes which is concerning given that we are the full time team."

John Fairley: "Nowhere near enough shots on goal, their keeper wasn’t tested and wasn’t put under enough pressure given the chances we had first half. Change of strikers in the second half didn’t improve things. Reasonable performance, poor result at home. Gomis fully deserved man of the match but tired second half."

Falkirk fans. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Raymond Setchfield: "Frustrating. Missed our opportunities."

Alex Hastings: "First half was very good with a great tempo but we ran out of steam in the middle of the park in the second half and the goals chances dropped off, small margins as we could have been a few goals up in the fist 45 minutes."

Ian Charles: "Issue was midfield and our manager chose not to adjust there. Answers on a postcard!"

Tam Paterson: "Team looked knackered after 70 minutes - not sharp enough once again. Enough is enough."

Falkirk fans. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Alan Bennie: "If someone find Ray's plan B tactics hand into the Stadium please. Seriously they tried but we missed chances and proved costly."

Gordon Robertson: "Good first half, what happened at halftime? McMillan looks a player, Gomis continues to impress and Bell was solid."

Keith Kleinman: "Poor overall display. Not one decent shot on goal all day. Too many passes went asray if not for goalkeeper could have lost by atleast three goals. Too many big punts up the middle and poor crosses - what do they do in training?"

Rab Mullin: "Thank f**k I wasn’t there to witness another borefest..."

Norman Robb: "Great game spoiled by time wasting and a useless ref...COYB."

Marshall Fleming: "Good first half and should have had a penalty, tempo dropped of in second half, still struggling for goals."

Dougy Manson: "The referee David Dickinson was definitely NOT the real deal. Some fans need to take a reality check on where we are. We unfortunately will not win every game."

Michael Davies: "That ref was shocking not the result we wanted but glad we didn't concede."

John Watt: "Clean sheet."

Gary Hill: "Brutal."

Steven Gow: "Zero cutting edge."

Grant Elliot: "Didn't make it as was at Still Game. Glad I wasn't there."

Robert Smith: "Just p!$h. Substituting two strikers like for like. Just p!$h."

Callum Laing: "Denied a stone wall penalty and longridge should have burried the chance in the second half. Think we were unlucky and personally would have ended the game with three strikers."

Dave Kirk: "Tried four different strikers, yet again best attacks came from midfielders. Needed to be more ruthless."

Duncan Paul Ryan: "Dominated the match, they looked good on break some good saves from Cammy but points dropped!"

Wilson Millar: "East Fife will be gutted to drop points."