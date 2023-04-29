Brian Kinnear is beaten by Billy McKay's early penalty

​The Bairns – backed by 8750 fans – got off to a nightmare start when Caley went 1-0 up with a penalty on six minutes.

After a VAR review, referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot after the ball had been blasted against Falkirk defender Leon McCann at point blank range. Billy McKay slotted past keeper Brian Kinnear for the opener.

Falkirk came agonisingly close to equalising within five minutes when Rumarn Burrell won the ball from outrushing Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers and teed up Callumn Morrison. The striker, with an open goal from 18 yards out, sent in a low shot which hit Ridgers’ right hand post.

Billy McKay celebrates scoring against Falkirk

Falkirk hit back and Liam Henderson’s fine cross from the left on 23 minutes was headed straight at Ridgers by Max Kucheriavyi.

Billy Dodds’ side gradually worked their way back into the contest and doubled their lead on 33 minutes when Jay Henderson’s cross from the right was nodded in by Daniel Mackay.

Kai Kennedy’s long ball into the box was nodded well wide by Liam Henderson at the other end, with Bairns keeper Kinnear then unconvincingly tipping a Nathan Shaw cross-shot over the bar in the final action of the first half.

Early after the break, Kennedy’s corner to the back post was volleyed wide by Coll Donaldson.

Some of the 8750 fans who backed Falkirk at Hampden

But Caley went 3-0 up on 55 minutes when McKay volleyed in right footed after a long cross from the left.

The Highlanders almost had a fourth when Nathan Shaw shot against the post.

Falkirk looked like pulling one back when substitute Gary Oliver intercepted Robbie Deas’ poor backpass but elected to cross instead of shoot before his follow-up attempt was blocked.

Shaw was then very unlucky not to score when his fantastic left footed curler hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out the net.

Substitute Ola Lawal had a shot saved and Oliver sent an effort over as the Bairns failed to score.

Falkirk: Kinnear, Williamson, McGinn, Henderson, Donaldson, C Morrison, McCann, Burrell, McKay, Kucheriavyi, Kennedy.

Subs: PJ Morrison, Nesbitt, McGuffie, Yeats, Wright, Oliver, Lawal, Mackie Watson.

Inverness Caley: Ridgers, Duffy, Harper, Welsh, Deas, Devine, McKay, D Mackay, Allardice, Henderson, Shaw.

Subs: CMackay, Doran, MacGregor, Ram, Hyde, Delaney, Samuels, Woods, Boyd.

