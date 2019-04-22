Pic by Alan Murray; 20/04/2019; Falkirk FC v Greenock Morton FC; Falkirk; Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, FK2 9EE; Falkirk District; Scotland; '''SPFL Ladbrokes Championship League

Falkirk 0-2 Morton: How the Falkirk players rated

Falkirk Herald give their verdict on marks out of 10 for every player

Falkirk’s hopes of survival suffered a massive blow after this bitterly disappointing display

One of few Bairns to get any pass marks on Saturday. Made a couple of decent saves to deny Morton in the first half. Didn't have much chance with either goal. 6

1. Harry Burgoyne

One of few Bairns to get any pass marks on Saturday. Made a couple of decent saves to deny Morton in the first half. Didn't have much chance with either goal. 6
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Wasn't as effective as he normally is down the right channel and had his hands full with Morton attacks down his flank. 5

2. Jordan McGhee

Wasn't as effective as he normally is down the right channel and had his hands full with Morton attacks down his flank. 5
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Got in a terrible mix up with McKenna which cost Falkirk dearly as Morton capitalised. Was fairly solid otherwise. 5

3. William Edjenguele

Got in a terrible mix up with McKenna which cost Falkirk dearly as Morton capitalised. Was fairly solid otherwise. 5
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The 21-year-old, who made a bright start to his Falkirk career, is struggling for confidence at the minute. Terrible mix up between himself and Edjenguele led to Morton's clinching goal. 4

4. Ciaran McKenna

The 21-year-old, who made a bright start to his Falkirk career, is struggling for confidence at the minute. Terrible mix up between himself and Edjenguele led to Morton's clinching goal. 4
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4