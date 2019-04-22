Falkirk 0-2 Morton: How the Falkirk players rated
Falkirk Herald give their verdict on marks out of 10 for every player
Falkirk’s hopes of survival suffered a massive blow after this bitterly disappointing display
1. Harry Burgoyne
One of few Bairns to get any pass marks on Saturday. Made a couple of decent saves to deny Morton in the first half. Didn't have much chance with either goal. 6
2. Jordan McGhee
Wasn't as effective as he normally is down the right channel and had his hands full with Morton attacks down his flank. 5
3. William Edjenguele
Got in a terrible mix up with McKenna which cost Falkirk dearly as Morton capitalised. Was fairly solid otherwise. 5
4. Ciaran McKenna
The 21-year-old, who made a bright start to his Falkirk career, is struggling for confidence at the minute. Terrible mix up between himself and Edjenguele led to Morton's clinching goal. 4
