Falkirk 0-1 Airdrieonians: Bairns season ends with a whimper after humiliating promotion play-off exit

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - MAY 13: Gabriel McGill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a cinch Championship play-off semi-final second leg match between Falkirk and Airdrieonians at the Falkirk Stadium, on May 13, 2023, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

After the 6-2 defeat to Rhys McCabe’s side in the first leg of the Championship promotion play-off semi final, the Bairns were already facing an uphill task to stay in the promotion race.

John McGlynn’s team needed a fast start and an early goal, and they got neither against the Diamonds in front of a crowd of just over 4,000 at the Falkirk Stadium.

One of five changes to the side, Finn Yeats, darted into the box early on and the signs looked promising at that point, but much like the past few weeks, the quality in attack just wasn’t there.

He fluffed his lines after beating two Airdrie defenders in the box, firing straight into Darren Jamieson’s hands.

On 11 minutes, Callumn Morrison did well to get a low driven shot on target but it was well saved as the Bairns pushed for a goal.

He then missed a great chance in the box on the volley after Kai Kennedy had put a dangerous cross into the box.

It wasn’t a terrible showing from the Bairns by any means, but it wasn’t near the levels needed to overturn a massive deficit in the tie.

And it was made even harder two minutes from half time when a calamitous error at the back saw two Falkirk’s men leave the ball for each other – with Airdrie’s Gabby McGill the beneficiary.

The forward eventually had an empty net to slot home into, giving the Diamonds the lead on the day.

Falkirk should have grabbed a goal back from kick off when Liam Henderson found himself free in the centre of the goal, but he headed wide when it looked easier to score.

Coll Donaldson then blasted over in the box during the next passage of play.

In the second half, Falkirk huffed and puffed, and created a number of changes, but they couldn’t break down McCabe’s side.

Sean Mackie went close with a well-taken volley on the hour mark but that was the best of the Bairns chances.

Teams

Falkirk: PJ Morrison, Yeats, McKay, Donaldson, Mackie, Henderson, Kucheriavyi, Oliver, C Morrison, Kennedy, Burrell.

Subs: Kinnear, McGinn, Nesbitt, McGuffie, McCann, Wright, Lawal, Watson.

Airdrie: Jamieson, McCabe, Watson, Fordyce, Ballantyne, McMaster, Frizzell, McGill (43’), Smith, Devenny, Gallagher.