Falkirk 0-0 Kelty Hearts: Bairns winless League One run stretches to three games after bore draw
Falkirk’s winless League One run stretched to three matches on Friday night as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by eighth-placed Kelty Hearts at home.
That result now leaves the Bairns eight points behind leaders Dunfermline, who are still to play, facing Montrose at Links Park tomorrow afternoon. Third-placed Airdrie are also now only six points behind John McGlynn's side after they defeated Clyde 5-1.
More to follow.
Teams
Falkirk: Kinnear, Rowe, McKay, Donaldson, McCann, Henderson, Kucheriavyi, Nesbitt, Morrison, Kennedy, Oliver.
Subs: Morrison, Williamson, Allan, McGuffie, Yeats, Wright, Burrell, Lawal, Mackie.
Kelty: Jamieson, Megwa, O’Ware, Martin, Cardle, Austin, Barjonas, Tidser, Milne, Agyeman, Thomson.
Subs: McCulloch, Shearer, Campbell, Leitch, Hill, Philp, Darge.
Referee: Ross Hardie.
Attendance: 3,367.