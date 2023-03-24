News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
9 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
11 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
12 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
13 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
14 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Falkirk 0-0 Kelty Hearts: Bairns winless League One run stretches to three games after bore draw

Falkirk’s winless League One run stretched to three matches on Friday night as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by eighth-placed Kelty Hearts at home.

By Ben Kearney
Published 24th Mar 2023, 21:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 21:43 GMT

That result now leaves the Bairns eight points behind leaders Dunfermline, who are still to play, facing Montrose at Links Park tomorrow afternoon. Third-placed Airdrie are also now only six points behind John McGlynn's side after they defeated Clyde 5-1.

More to follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teams

Max Kucheriavyi looks to control the ball under pressure from Kelty Hearts' Joe Cardle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Max Kucheriavyi looks to control the ball under pressure from Kelty Hearts' Joe Cardle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Max Kucheriavyi looks to control the ball under pressure from Kelty Hearts' Joe Cardle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Falkirk: Kinnear, Rowe, McKay, Donaldson, McCann, Henderson, Kucheriavyi, Nesbitt, Morrison, Kennedy, Oliver.

Subs: Morrison, Williamson, Allan, McGuffie, Yeats, Wright, Burrell, Lawal, Mackie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelty: Jamieson, Megwa, O’Ware, Martin, Cardle, Austin, Barjonas, Tidser, Milne, Agyeman, Thomson.

Subs: McCulloch, Shearer, Campbell, Leitch, Hill, Philp, Darge.

Callumn Morrison cuts a frustrated figure after his effort at goal flashes past the post against Kelty Hearts
Callumn Morrison cuts a frustrated figure after his effort at goal flashes past the post against Kelty Hearts
Callumn Morrison cuts a frustrated figure after his effort at goal flashes past the post against Kelty Hearts

Referee: Ross Hardie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendance: 3,367.

Kelty HeartsLeague OneBairnsFalkirkClydeJohn McGlynn