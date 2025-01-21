'Factors outwith our control' - Bo'ness United chiefs hit out at Scottish Junior Cup exit

BU boss Stuart Hunter (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Bo’ness United chiefs have hit out at the Scottish Junior Football Association’s decision to dump them out of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Lowland Football League side were afforded the opportunity to join the traditionally junior-only national cup competition this summer when the governing body advertised that they sought guest clubs for this season’s competition.

But the BU believe that they haven’t been supported enough after being forced to forfeit their fifth-round tie after Dundee Downfield refused point blank a switch from a Saturday to fit in the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at the club is very disappointed that our return to the Junior Cup has ended this way,” a club spokesperson said.

“Factors outwith our control and our opponents refusing to play the tie on any day other than a Saturday are very disappointing.

“Our main objective in participating in this seasons competition was to help promote the argument for a national cup competition for all teams in pyramid from tier five downwards and we still believe that this could be a reality.”

The tie against the East Region Midlands League outfit could have taken place last Saturday but an outstanding Lowland League fixture against East Kilbride was scheduled instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that fifth-tier clubs were warned in pre-season that the league would not assist in any way with the fulfilment of any Junior Cup tie. Currently, only South Challenge Cup and Scottish Cup fixtures take precedence over Lowland League matches.

Bo’ness had already switched a Junior Cup tie previously to play Ardrossan Winton Rovers away from home midweek while they even hosted Kilsyth Rangers on a Sunday – 24 hours after a league match against full-time Celtic B – in order to stay invovled.

“We understand the views of the supporters who were against the club's decision to enter the competition however the board members believe that accepting the invitation to play in this season’s Scottish Junior Cup was done with the best interests of the club at heart, the club statement continued.

“We would like to thank our loyal supporters who attended both matches we played in this seasons competition. We wish all teams remaining in the competition the best of luck.”

Fellow Lowland League club Tranent are the only fifth-tier team left in this year’s competition. They will travel to district club Camelon Juniors in the quarter-finals.