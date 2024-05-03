Experience is key - looks at our local team's success this season, says football legend Alex Totten

Alex Totten (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Former Hearts and Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn joined Falkirk just under two years ago alongside long-term assistant Paul Smith, and they have transformed the club’s fortunes over the past two seasons.

This campaign has seen them lead the Bairns to not only the Scottish League One title but also an unbeaten season so far heading into their final matchday this Saturday against Alloa Athletic.

“You can’t beat experience, I’ve always said that,” Totten, 78, said.

Bruce Totten and Danny Smith (Photo: Alan Murray)

“John has proved over a long, long time that he knows what he is doing when it comes to Scottish football.

"He knows how to deal with players and he knows which ones to sign to build a proper team. It is so important for a big club like Falkirk to have experience at the top.

“I love how he sets up his teams. I always played with wingers.

“It is exciting for the supporters, and that is something John has always done too. You can see that with this team.

“I’ve known John a long time and his eye for a player is impeccable. Callumn Morrison, Calvin Miller, the likes of these guys get you standing up and they are out to entertain. Falkirk fans want to be entertained.

“The effort the whole team put in is outstanding and that comes from the management team’s standards.”

Totten also hailed the impact that other experienced managers have had at other local clubs, including Scottish League Two champions Stenhousemuir and East of Scotland Football League first division champions elect Dunipace, whose coaching team includes Totten’s son Bruce.

He added: “You can look at Stenny too. They’ve cruised to the title under Gary Naysmith and he is a guy who certainly knows what he is doing. That is a first-ever title too for them so that is a really special season.

“I am hoping that Dunipace can get the title over the line too. They have a young, hungry team who play the right way and once again it is experience that has been key for them.