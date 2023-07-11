News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

'Expect attacking and entertaining football' - Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter reveals new approach

Stuart Hunter has revealed that the Bo’ness United support can expect an “attacking and entertaining” team under his stewardship.
By Ben Kearney
Published 11th Jul 2023, 23:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 23:58 BST

The BU legend, who took over as boss in the summer after the departure of Ian Little, says the squad are adapting well to playing a new style of football.

The Newtown Park side defeated Crossgates Primrose 7-1 in a friendly on Tuesday night but lost 4-1 away from home to Pollok last Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The style of play is different from what most of the guys were used to but we are getting there with it now,” Hunter told the Falkirk Herald. “The system is attacking and entertaining and that is what is Bo’ness fans want to see.

Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)
Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)
Most Popular

“Things are going well. The training sessions have been excellent and we have a good group of 19/20 at each night at the moment which is good going.

“We are still looking to add a few if we can but I am pretty comfortable with the main bulk of the group now.

“The boys have worked really hard and they were keen to get back and go again. We picked some hard friendlies but I wanted us to play teams parable or better than what we will face in the Lowland League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nothing changes for me in terms of being in the dugout now instead of a player or a club captain or an assistant manager. I’ll instruct when I think I need to but in the main I want the guys to express themselves on the park.

"It has been really good so far overall, non-stop. I’ve been on the phone more times this month than my whole life put together.”

Related topics:Bo'ness UnitedBo'ness