'Expect attacking and entertaining football' - Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter reveals new approach

The BU legend, who took over as boss in the summer after the departure of Ian Little, says the squad are adapting well to playing a new style of football.

The Newtown Park side defeated Crossgates Primrose 7-1 in a friendly on Tuesday night but lost 4-1 away from home to Pollok last Saturday.

"The style of play is different from what most of the guys were used to but we are getting there with it now,” Hunter told the Falkirk Herald. “The system is attacking and entertaining and that is what is Bo’ness fans want to see.

Stuart Hunter took charge of BU previously for a Lowland League cup semi-final in the 2021/22 season against East Stirlingshire (Photo: Scott Louden)

“Things are going well. The training sessions have been excellent and we have a good group of 19/20 at each night at the moment which is good going.

“We are still looking to add a few if we can but I am pretty comfortable with the main bulk of the group now.

“The boys have worked really hard and they were keen to get back and go again. We picked some hard friendlies but I wanted us to play teams parable or better than what we will face in the Lowland League.

“Nothing changes for me in terms of being in the dugout now instead of a player or a club captain or an assistant manager. I’ll instruct when I think I need to but in the main I want the guys to express themselves on the park.