Exclusive: Sensational signing spree sees Bo'ness United manager Max Christie snaps up SIX players from Camelon Juniors

Max Christie has been working extremely hard to strengthen his Bo'ness United squad (Pic by Alan Murray)

Midfielders Connor McMullan, 22, and 24-year-olds Jordan Herron and Conor McKenzie, join right back Greg MacPherson, also 24, centre back Greg Skinner, 25, and 30-year-old striker Alan Sneddon in signing one-year pre-contract agreements at Newtown Park as the club looks ahead to the start of the 2021-22 Lowland League campaign.

"There are a lot of young boys there coming into an experienced squad and they’ll need to fight their way into the team,” boss Christie told the Journal and Gazette.

"They’re of a standard where they’re fit, full of running and athletic types which is what we’re wanting. They’re young, aspirational players looking to prove themselves and hungry for it.

"None of them are going to walk into that team but from what we’ve seen we love their attitude and their dynamism and they’re all really committed footballers and wanting to do well. Hopefully we’re providing a platform for them to do that.

“It’s been a busy pre-season signing new players – that’s 11 we’ve brought in now.

"The last time I was really busy I signed eight when I was manager at Bonnyrigg and we won the league, although I’m not saying we’re going to do that!

"Bo’ness has had a lot of players coming into their mid-30s at the end of their careers. Last season we were strugging to get a sub on the bench at times.

"So we just felt that we had to beef it up, add to the core of what we had – we kept eight from last season – and get younger players in. It will be a competitive squad and they’ll be fighting for places.”

The raid on Camelon comes following the recent appointment of John Millar as assistant manager to Christie. Millar left a similar role at Camelon in March.

Bo’ness’s new arrivals will officially join the club on July 1, with Christie currently having a squad of 19 at his disposal.

On any other potential player arrivals this summer, he added: "We could do with another keeper and that would be a squad of 20 so we would run with that.

"It’s been a lot of work but they’re training away and enjoying it so let’s see how we go.”