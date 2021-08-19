Exclusive interview: Falkirk FC boss Paul Sheerin reveals defender Brad McKay is back in contention to face Clyde this Saturday

Brad McKay is back in contention for Falkirk after injury layoff (Pic by Michael Gillen)

But the Bairns will be without suspended captain Steven Hetherington and Ryan Williamson who remains out injured, as third placed Falkirk look to preserve their unbeaten league start against a Clyde side for whom talisman David Goodwillie will likely offer a considerable threat.

"We definitely need to keep Goodwillie quiet on Saturday,” Sheerin said. “He’s a massive part of their team, scores goals everywhere he’s been.

"His hold-up play’s incredible, he runs beyond, he’s an all round striker who carries a massive threat and we’re well aware of that.

"Even being aware of it he’s still difficult to contain, so we need to try and do all we can to deal with Goodwillie but we know how tough that can be.

"There are others in the team as well. They’re littered with talent and pace in wide areas so we know obviously what they’re about and how difficult they’ll be to beat.

"Danny Lennon (Clyde manager) is long in the tooth as well and knows how to set up a team to win football matches.”

Falkirk go into the Clyde clash having done well to dig out a 2-1 win at Airdrie last week despite having skipper Hetherington sent off for a second booking just before half-time. Only goal difference separates the Bairns from the top two clubs – Queen’s Park and Montrose – three games into the campaign.

“We’ve started ok,” Sheerin said. “I’m not daft enough to realise that it’s not early doors and there’s a long way to go and plenty of work still to be done.

"But I can’t grumble too much at the minute, the boys have been good.

"Obviously it was a different type of win last weekend in terms of having to dig deep and defend and hang in for the bulk of the second half after losing the early goal as well which didn’t help.

"So it was nice to see a different side of the team in all honesty as opposed to where we’ve been pleasing on the eye and passed the ball relatively well and scored some brilliant goals. Last Saturday we had to roll our sleeves up, really dig deep and show a lot of character and they did that which was really pleasing.”

Sheerin is relishing having fans back at football matches again after the nightmare impact of coronavirus saw seats in grounds lie empty for around 18 months.

"It definitely helps having the fans back in,” he said. “I think they’ve been brilliant up to now. They’ve shown us a real support, starting up at Cove, our first league game. They really got behind us that day and I think momentum through us winning matches and showing a desire to continue to try and win matches, the fans seem to be responding to that.