EXCLUSIVE: Falkirk replace Gary Miller as club captain with summer signing Steven Hetherington

Steven Hetherington has replaced Gary Miller (in foreground out of focus) as Falkirk's club captain

The former Alloa player, 28, wore the armband and led the team out ahead of today’s 2-1 win over Peterhead which came as a surprise with Miller, 24, also in the starting line up.

Speaking to the Herald after the match, Bairns head coach Paul Sheerin explained the decision.

He said: “I just felt that there’s a freshness at the top end of the club, a freshness in the coaching staff and a freshness in the playing squad so it was right to bring a freshness in that area as well.

"No disrespect to Gary Miller, he’s been excellent since I’ve came, I’be had conversations with both of them to make sure they were okay with it.

"Gary expressed his disappointment, because he’s done the job well over the years, I understood that but I felt the time was right to freshen up that area.”

Sheerin also explained the decision making behind giving the role to Hetherington.

“Steven’s personality since coming in to the club and his work ethic.

"He’s not the kind of captain you’ll see roaring and shouting but he leads by example, is hard working and is first in a last out of the club.

"He’s the type we need, his character and all round demeanor is why I went for him.”

The Herald also caught up with Hetherington post match.

The Englishman was delighted to take on the armband and was thrilled to lead the team out today in front of nearly 3000 Bairns supporters.

He said: “I’m immensely proud, it’s a huge honour and responsibility

"The manager spoke to me last week and told me he wanted me to be his captain going forward and the boys have reacted well to it.