Exclusive: Falkirk loanee Jaze Kabia inspired by what Livi team-mate Joel Nouble did on loan at Arbroath

Jaze Kabia celebrates scoring on his Falkirk debut at East Fife (Pic by Ian Sneddon/Falkirk FC)

Nouble impressed so much during a season-long loan at Championship leaders Arbroath – scoring four times and supplying four assists in 20 games for the Red Lichties – that Premiership outfit Livi recalled him five months early.

And the early signs are hugely promising that Kabia could have a similarly positive impact at his new club, having scored both goals after coming on as a substitute in the Bairns’ 2-0 win at East Fife last Saturday.

Irishman Kabia, 21, told the Falkirk Herald: “I definitely look at how well Noubs did at Arbroath, especially seeing him score and do well.

"Previously Jack Hamilton, who’s now back at Arbroath, he’s gone there, he’s done well.

"There is good opportunity there. Obviously I’ve come to Falkirk and I just need to make the most of it and kind of show them that I want to go back to Livi raring to go again.”

On scoring a double at East Fife so soon after joining the Bairns on loan until the end of the season, Kabia added: “I only found out on the Friday morning in training with Livingston that I was going to be coming here so Saturday was my first day meeting the boys.

"Obviously going into a new changing room is different but fortunately enough for me I couldn’t have asked for a better start.

"At Livingston I played on the wing but I’m quite a versatile forward so I can play anywhere across the front three and it doesn’t really phase me. I feel comfortable in any of the three.

"Naturally I would say I’m a winger but I love playing up front as well. I do enjoy scoring goals, it’s good.

"I haven’t set a target for goals this season but I want to just keep going and hopefully score – if I was to put a figure on it – double figures I would say by the end of the season.

"But I’m not going to count my chickens too early. If I could get double figures I’d be over the moon.

"No doubt that would help the team and hopefully contribute to getting us where we want to be.

"One hundred per cent, going for the play-offs is where we want to be. Looking around that changing room, there are some very good quality players in there who are well capable of pushing us up that table.

"I’d like to think that I’m going to help contribute with that as well. Since I’ve come in it’s been so positive and the boys have been great, training’s been good. I’ve obviously only been here a week but I can’t say a bad word about the place.

"I can’t see why we can’t push on and hopefully go up through promotion.”