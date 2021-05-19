Ex-Stenhousemuir player Jonathan Tiffoney facing charge over alleged abuse during game

Jonathan Tiffoney during a pre-season friendly between Raith Rovers and Stenhousemuir at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy last September (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

The 30-year-old is accused of directing a slur at opposition substitute David Cox relating to his mental health, prompting the 32-year-old striker, on the substitutes’ bench at the time, to announce his immediate retirement from football.

That alleged incident occurred during Stenny’s home game against North Lanarkshire’s Albion Rovers on Thursday, April 29.

Glasgow-born Tiffoney denies that allegation and has, in turn, accused Cox of making inappropriate comments to him.

Both players’ claims were referred to the SFA for investigation, leading to Tiffoney being charged today with use of abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

His hearing is due to take place on Thursday, June 3.

Tiffoney was put on a leave of absence by the Ochilview side while that inquiry was being carried out, and it was announced last week that he is being released by the club.

Ex-Annan Athletic and Cowdenbeath striker Cox has gone public several times about his struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and abuse directed at him by other players.

In a social media video last month, he said: “One of the boys in the Stenny team, we were having a bit of to and fro and they had a go at my mental health, told me I should have done it right the first time.

“Some folk might not think it's a big deal, but I'm fed up listening to it. I don't get paid enough for it.

“I'm going to do something about it, and for me it's leaving the game. I'm done with it.”

In a statement issued via lawyers, Tiffoney said Cox’s claims were “simply untrue”, adding: “Throughout the first half, I was subjected to abuse and disparaging comments from the Albion Rovers dugout. I did not react to these.

"David Cox, who was a substitute and not playing, was booked by the referee for entering the pitch and abusing me. I did not abuse him.