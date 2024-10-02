Ex-Stenhousemuir defender Nicky Devlin defies the odds to make Scotland squad alongside former Falkirk ace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been some journey for Nicky Devlin.

Deemed not good enough for Stenhousemuir ten years ago, the defiant defender – who was close to quitting football altogether after being released by then-boss Scott Booth – has earned a first ever call-up to the Scotland national team squad.

The Aberdeen ace, 30, spent his summer as part of the Tartan Army in Germany, but he’ll now be part of Steve Clarke’s group for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.

Since being shown the door at Ochilview, Devlin has risen through the ranks, going on to captain Ayr United, seal a life-changing move to England with Walsall, star with Livingston in the top-flight before ending off at the Dons.

Nicky Devlin in action for Stenhousemuir at Ochiview Park against Brechin City during a League One match back in 2014 (Photo: Jonathan Faulds)

At the time, he told the Daily Record: “The real low point was when I left Stenhousemuir. I didn’t see eye to eye with Booth. My contract ran out and they didn’t want to keep me.

“But now I was being released by Stenny, a Scottish League One club. Where do you go from there?

“It was difficult to see a future in the game. I started to question whether it was going to happen.

“I was even thinking about going back to play for my boys’ club team or my dad’s team.”

Ex-Falkirk midfielder Andy Irving has also been included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad - here he is in action back in 2018 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Meanwhile, ex-Falkirk midfielder Andy Irving has also been handed a first call-up to the national team squad.

Now playing for Premier League giants West Ham, the 24-year-old turned out 19 times for the Bairns in the Championship on loan from Hearts during the 2018/19 season.