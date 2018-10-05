Ex-Morton boss and Celtic coach Stark pays tribute to ‘Morri’

Scotland under-19s manager Billy Stark has added his voice to the tributes to Graeme Morrison, who died last week.

The defender came through the ranks at Celtic and also played for Morton, Stirling Albion, Tampere and Dundalk.

Billy Stark worked with Morrison at Morton and Celtic. Picture: John Devlin.

He died last week, aged 41, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Billy Stark recalled ‘a great boy’ who he worked with at Celtic and someone he watched mature through the game.

The then Cappielow boss signed ‘Morri’ for Morton when he moved to Clydeside and told The Falkirk Herald: “He was a strong defender, and looked to win, but he also looked to learn.

READ MORE: {https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport/football/tributes-to-former-celtic-and-grangemouth-boys-club-player-graeme-morrison-1-4807857 Tributes to Graeme Morrison| Falkirk Herald}

“You saw his qualities from a young age hen we were at Celtic – I took him to Morton – and he had a determination in the game and latterly with his illness in how he defied the doctors.

“You need chemistry in your dressing room but you can’t have too many people like Graeme in your side. He was a great boy.

“He travelled through with the Falkirk crew with the likes of Neilly Mochan and that taught him what was expected in the game hard work, but he always had a sense of humour.

“When people pass it’s always nice to have a kind word or two for them. With Graeme Morrison, every one is truly justified. He was a great boy and my privilege to have worked with him and known him.”

Morrison went into coaching and was involved at Beechwood Park with Sauchie Juniors, amongst others, passing on the tips and talents he picked up during his career to others after learning the game and mentored by Mochan, Falkirk High coach George Skelton, Grangemouth BC’s John Stirling and Celtic coach Frank Connor.

Schoolfriend and youth football team-mate Brian Marjoribanks described him as ‘a phenomenal guy’.

Managing director of Galaxy Sports Little Kerse, Stephen Barr, also paid tribute to his friend saying: “I’m heartbroken but happy he’s at peace, however his dignity and integrity during his illness was incredible. I will miss him 130 per cent – that’s a joke we shared.

“Some people think photos aren’t important until it’s all you have.”

Having worked with his feet during his sports career, Morrison continued in a similar vein and later worked as a podiatrist and lectured in the subject at Queen Margaret University. More recently he worked in Grant’s chiropodist’s clinic in Kerse Lane, Falkirk.

His funeral will be held at Polmont Old parish church, before a burial at Muiravonside cemetery and reception at the Richmond Hotel.