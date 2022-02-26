Ex-Falkirk striker scores winner on his debut for Sligo Rovers
Ex-Falkirk striker Aidan Keena kicked off his return to Irish football with a bang, scoring the winning goal for Sligo Rovers as they beat St Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 away from home in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
Making his debut for the Bit O’Red, the hitman scored the second goal for the away side, latching onto a great pass in behind to cut past his man and score, with the aid of a deflection.
The Mullingar man, who left the Bairns a month ago, made his senior debut under Sligo boss Liam Buckley for St Pat’s in 2017 before moving to Hearts.
An ex-Ireland under-21 international, he also had loan spells with Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic.
After a spell at Hartlepool United, the 22-year-old joined Falkirk and managed eight goals in 38 appearances.
He was well liked by the Bairns support – but was allowed to leave to return to his homeland after head coach Martin Rennie brought in his new-look attack of Jaze Kabia, Anton Dowds and Leigh Griffiths.