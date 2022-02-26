Ex-Falkirk striker scores winner on his debut for Sligo Rovers

Ex-Falkirk striker Aidan Keena applauds the Bairns support (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Making his debut for the Bit O’Red, the hitman scored the second goal for the away side, latching onto a great pass in behind to cut past his man and score, with the aid of a deflection.

The Mullingar man, who left the Bairns a month ago, made his senior debut under Sligo boss Liam Buckley for St Pat’s in 2017 before moving to Hearts.

An ex-Ireland under-21 international, he also had loan spells with Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a spell at Hartlepool United, the 22-year-old joined Falkirk and managed eight goals in 38 appearances.