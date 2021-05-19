Ex-Falkirk player Jack Ross disappointed fans won't get to attend Scottish Cup final after all
Hibernian manager Jack Ross has told of his disappointment that fans won’t be allowed at this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against St Johnstone after all.
Scottish Government officials last week gave the thumbs-up for 600 fans to attend Saturday’s final at Glasgow’s Hampden Park – 1,400 fewer than had been requested – but that decision has now been reversed as the city is to remain subject to level-three coronavirus restrictions, meaning even small crowds are banned.
That rethink, following a crowd of 20,000 being allowed into London’s Wembley Stadium the weekend before to witness Leicester City’s FA Cup victory against Chelsea, has come as a disappointment to Falkirk-born Ross, a defender for his home-town club from 2005 to 2008, as he said he’d been looking forward to seeing his players being cheered on by spectators for the first time in months.
"From a football perspective, we probably got a little bit excited all of a sudden at the thought of having people in the stadium – one, to create an atmosphere and, two, as a reward for the supporters, albeit it would have been a minority of them,” said the 44-year-old. “That’s been pulled away again.
“It doesn’t really change much from our point of view. It’s just a shame people’s hopes and expectations rose and they’ve been taken away quite quickly."
Hibs’ end-of-season showcase game against the Perth side, looking to pull off a cup double, kicks off at 2pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and Premier Sports 1.