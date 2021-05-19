Ex-Falkirk player Jack Ross disappointed fans won't get to attend Scottish Cup final after all

Hibs manager Jack Ross at his side's training centre this week (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Scottish Government officials last week gave the thumbs-up for 600 fans to attend Saturday’s final at Glasgow’s Hampden Park – 1,400 fewer than had been requested – but that decision has now been reversed as the city is to remain subject to level-three coronavirus restrictions, meaning even small crowds are banned.

That rethink, following a crowd of 20,000 being allowed into London’s Wembley Stadium the weekend before to witness Leicester City’s FA Cup victory against Chelsea, has come as a disappointment to Falkirk-born Ross, a defender for his home-town club from 2005 to 2008, as he said he’d been looking forward to seeing his players being cheered on by spectators for the first time in months.

"From a football perspective, we probably got a little bit excited all of a sudden at the thought of having people in the stadium – one, to create an atmosphere and, two, as a reward for the supporters, albeit it would have been a minority of them,” said the 44-year-old. “That’s been pulled away again.

“It doesn’t really change much from our point of view. It’s just a shame people’s hopes and expectations rose and they’ve been taken away quite quickly."