McPherson, 52, confronted Alonso after a fiery 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League on March 27. As players and staff were shaking hands post match, McPherson butted Alonso from behind.

He later apologised and said he would "accept in full" any punishment.

McPherson admitted breaching SFA disciplinary rule 77 concerning violent conduct, meaning an immediate six-match suspension.

McPherson butts Alonso from behind

"I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions," he said on April 1. "I know I have severely let myself, our team, and the club down."