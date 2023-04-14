Ex-Falkirk player and current Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson banned for six games for headbutting Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso
Ex-Falkirk player and current Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson has received a six-game ban from the Scottish Football Association for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso.
McPherson, 52, confronted Alonso after a fiery 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League on March 27. As players and staff were shaking hands post match, McPherson butted Alonso from behind.
He later apologised and said he would "accept in full" any punishment.
McPherson admitted breaching SFA disciplinary rule 77 concerning violent conduct, meaning an immediate six-match suspension.
"I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions," he said on April 1. "I know I have severely let myself, our team, and the club down."
McPherson, who made 122 playing appearances for Falkirk between 2002 and 2006, returned in 2009 for five years as the Bairns’ academy technical director.