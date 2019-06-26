Ex-Falkirk man to appear on Love Island

Former Falkirk winger Dennon Lewis is to appear on the ITV's hit show Love Island, according to reports.



Lewis, who was brought in by former boss Paul Hartley last summer, failed to make an impact at the Bairns making 23 appearances and finding the net twice.

Falkirk winger Dennon Lewis against Stenhousemuir

He will be hoping for more success on Casa Amor.

According to the Sun Online, a source said: "Dennon's worked hard all season and can't wait to kickstart his summer in the villa.

"He's fit, athletic and charming and will ruffle plenty of feathers once he starts to mingle with the girls."

This year's line up also includes pro boxer Tommy Fury.

Leiwis left the club last January after accusing his own fans of racially abusing him.

He said on his Instagram: "I have never gone through a period like this in my life. From a footballing standpoint things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club. However, from a personal standpoint never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans."

Falkirk released a statement condemning the incident.

A fan was later charged with breach of the peace but there was not enough to evidence to suggest racist intent, police said.

Dennon Lewis in action for Falkirk

Lewis, who started out at Watford's academy, had moved to National League side Wealdstone after a short stint with Bromley.