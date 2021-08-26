Ex-Falkirk factor in Rangers' Euro line-up
A strong former Falkirk contingent may prove helpful to Covid-ravaged Rangers in their Europe League qualifier play-off with Alashkert, which kicks off at 4pm today.
Kyle McClelland, on the bench this afternoon in Armenia, was on loan at Falkirk last year and may play a part, with Rangers holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.
Goalkeeper Jay Hogarth – son of former Falkirk and Camelon goalkeeper Myles – is also on the bench, while ex-Bairn Scott Arfield, who came though Falkirk Academy, is in the starting line-up.