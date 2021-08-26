Ex-Falkirk factor in Rangers' Euro line-up

A strong former Falkirk contingent may prove helpful to Covid-ravaged Rangers in their Europe League qualifier play-off with Alashkert, which kicks off at 4pm today.

By Ralph Mellon
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 3:36 pm
Scott Arfield in his Falkirk days, in action against Kilmarnock (picture by Michael Gillen)

Kyle McClelland, on the bench this afternoon in Armenia, was on loan at Falkirk last year and may play a part, with Rangers holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Goalkeeper Jay Hogarth – son of former Falkirk and Camelon goalkeeper Myles – is also on the bench, while ex-Bairn Scott Arfield, who came though Falkirk Academy, is in the starting line-up.