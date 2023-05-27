Ex-Falkirk defender Gregor Buchanan joins Stenhousemuir after leaving Sons

The 33-year-old becomes the Warriors sixth summer signing as the club look to mount a title push next term after narrowly missing out on the promotion play-offs for a second year in a row.

Buchanan was named in the PFA Scotland League Two Team of the Year for his defensive performances across the season, that in turn helped the Sons finish in second place, having led the table for the early-to-mid part of the campaign.

“I am delighted to eventually sign Gregor at the third time of trying as a manager after two unsuccessful attempts at my previous clubs,” Stenhousemuir boss Naysmith said speaking to club media. “We have had to remain patient to get this deal completed as Gregor had a lot of interest from clubs wanting to sign him for next season so we are obviously delighted that he has chosen Stenhousmuir as the right club for him at this stage of his career.

"I’ve had several conversations with Gregor over the last few weeks about what we are trying to do as a club and he has bought into it and wants to be a part of it which is fantastic news. Gregor is a born leader who is very vocal on the pitch and this is something I’ve tried to add to the squad with our new additions.

“He has gained an enormous amount of experience from his spells at previous clubs such as Livingston, St Mirren, Queen of the South and Morton and has played a lot of his career in the higher divisions in Scotland.

"Last season, he played a major part in helping Dumbarton keep 19 clean sheets and we are hoping his arrival will help us with our goals against column as well as being a real threat in the oppositions box.

“I am sure his arrival will be well received from our fans and I look forward to working with Gregor when he reports for pre-season training on Saturday, 17 June.”

Stenhousemuir's latest signing Gregor Buchanan in action for Dumbarton at Ochilview earlier this year (Photo: Scott Louden)

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir also recently announced the signing of Ross Meechan and James Berry.

Berry joins from Scottish Lowland Football League outfit University of Stirling while former Warrior Meechan joins after a spell with Darvel in the West of Scotland Premier Division.

Stenhousemuir’s current squad

Darren Jamieson, Curtis Lyle, Gregor Buchanan, Nicky Jamieson, Jordan Lowdon, Ross Meechan, James Berry, Michael Miller, Nat Wedderburn, Ross Taylor, Michael Anderson, Adam Brown, Jordan Kirkpatrick, Euan O’Reilly, Matty Yates & Matty Aitken.

Gregor Buchanan previous clubs included Falkirk - where he spent time as club captain of the Bairns

