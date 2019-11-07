Ex-Falkirk boss Eddie May takes temporary charge at Hibernian

Former Falkirk boss Eddie May has taken interim charge of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom.

May, who managed Falkirk between 2009 and 2010, was caretaker for four games at Hibs before Heckingbottom was appointed boss.

However, a disastrous start to the season for the Leith outfit sees them in tenth place with nine points from 11 games and they also crashed out of the League Cup after a 5-2 defeat to Celtic.

Hibs tweeted out a statement, saying: “Eddie May will take charge on an interim basis - supported by Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker.”