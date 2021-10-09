Ex-Falkirk and East Stirlingshire manager Billy Lamont dies at age of 85

Falkirk manager Billy Lamont, centre (Photo: SNS Group)

Lamont, born in Larkhall in South Lanarkshire, was boss at Brockville Park twice, from 1984 to 1987 and 1989 to 1990 and at East Stirlingshire’s Firs Park ground in Falkirkfrom 1977 to 1981.

He also had spells in charge of Hamilton Academical, Dumbarton, Partick Thistle and Alloa Athletic, retiring in 1995.

Lamont was a goalkeeper in his playing days from 1958 to 1972, turning out for Cheltenham Town, Hamilton Academical and North Lanarkshire’s Albion Rovers.

Billy Lamont during his second spell at Dumbarton (Photo: SNS Group)

A spokesperson for the Bairns said: “Everyone at Falkirk Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Billy Lamont.

“Billy had two spells in the Falkirk dugout, and his first spell included a memorable promotion to the Scottish Premier Division.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to Billy’s family.

“Thank you for the memories, Billy, and rest in peace.”

A spokesperson for East Stirlingshire added: “The club are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Billy Lamont.

“Billy guided us to promotion in 1979-80 and a place in the quarter-finals of the 1980-81 Scottish Cup.

“Billy will always be a Shire legend among our supporters.