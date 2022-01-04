Ex-Falkirk academy graduate Tony Gallacher returns to SPFL

Tony Gallacher, pictured against Morton at Cappielow for the Bairns (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The 22-year-old left back has joined cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone on a two-and-a-half-year deal, believing it is the right time for him to ‘find regular first team football’.

Speaking to club media, he said: “I’m really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can’t wait to get started. I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive football club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education. But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone,” he added.

Tony Gallacher in action for Liverpool's Under 23's side (Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

During his time at Falkirk the exciting academy graduate made 26 appearances and was a standout in the Championship.

After spending a week training with the Reds he impressed manager Jurgen Klopp and the ex-Scotland youth star made the big move down south.