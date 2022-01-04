Ex-Falkirk academy graduate Tony Gallacher returns to SPFL
Ex-Falkirk youth prospect Tony Gallacher has returned to Scotland for the first time since leaving the Bairns to join Premier League giants Liverpool in January 2018 for a six-figure sum.
The 22-year-old left back has joined cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone on a two-and-a-half-year deal, believing it is the right time for him to ‘find regular first team football’.
Speaking to club media, he said: “I’m really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can’t wait to get started. I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.
“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive football club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education. But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone,” he added.
During his time at Falkirk the exciting academy graduate made 26 appearances and was a standout in the Championship.
After spending a week training with the Reds he impressed manager Jurgen Klopp and the ex-Scotland youth star made the big move down south.
The defender continue: “My immediate aim is to work hard and integrate with the group. Team spirit is so important and I know it’s a really good squad at St Johnstone. There will be a feeling of positivity going into the second half of the season. We then need to take that into games and we will.”