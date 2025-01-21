Ex-Falkirk academy chief Michael McArdle appointed interim Scotland women boss

Michael McArdle alongside Alex Smith back in 2017 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Former Falkirk academy director Michael McArdle has been appointed interim head coach of Scotland women's national team for February's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedro Martinez Losa departed as boss last month after failing to qualify for Euro 2025, in addition to missing out on the 2023 World Cup, with the governing body’s head of women's elite football now set to oversee the matches against Austria and the Netherlands.

McArdle previously was the Bairns’ academy director for a five-year spell and coached youth-level Falkirk teams for three years previous to that. He also took interim charge of the first team alongside Alex Smith after Paul Hartley’s departure back in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having Michael step in as interim head coach means that we can fully prepare for the upcoming Nations League games while the recruitment process for a permanent head coach continues," Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said.

Michael McArdle recently managed Scotland women's under-23s side in a match at Falkirk (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"It's important that the women's national team get off to a strong start in the Nations League and we believe that bringing Michael in with the knowledge and expertise he has will allow us to move forward during a period of transition.

"Michael brings extensive experience within coaching and performance environments and has excelled in his remit.”

Scotland travel to Austria on Friday, February 21 before hosting the Netherlands at Hampden four days later.

District trio Sam Kerr, Nicola Docherty and Leah Eddie will be hoping to be part of McArdle’s first squad.