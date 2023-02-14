'Everyone was looking for another shock' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn was delighted to see his side navigate Darvel tie

The Bairns came into the Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Recreation Park knowing that Mick Kennedy’s junior outfit would be buoyed by their previous victory over Premiership Aberdeen, and the backing of a sell-out crowd in front of the BBC television cameras.

However, a quick-fire double on the 24th and 26th minute mark respectively from Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison quelled any hopes of another upset.

In the second half, Darvel battled back into the tie through ex-Bairn Ian McShane’s cross on 64 minutes, which caught out PJ Morrison at the near post.

John McGlynn and Paul Smith on the touchline at Darvel (Pics by Michael Gillen)

But Falkirk’s quality told, and well-taken goals from Liam Henderson, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie sealed a quarter final tie against Ayr United next month against a ten-man home side after Chris McGowan was sent off with 20 minutes to go.

“There was a lot of pressure on us coming here tonight,” boss McGlynn said. “We didn't make much of that before the game, but everyone is coming here tonight looking for an upset and a shock.

“From my point of view I'm delighted that didn't happen. There was a lot of noise and rightly so because Darvel have done remarkably well.

“We respected it by making sure our build-up for the game and preparation was spot on.

Falkirk eased past Darvel in the end, winning 5-1 on the night

“We knew what we had to do to win the game and I'm pleased that happened. We didn’t crumble or panic.

“I thought that we started the game well and put them under pressure and the two quick goals midway through the first half knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit.

“I thought they had a little bit of a rally towards the end of the first half and then we were in control of the second half.

“They got a goal back and it's game on obviously. But I felt we could still go on and score goals and we scored some good goals as well.

Liam Henderson and Matthew Wright celebrate at full-time

“We had five different goalscorers and capitalised on them going down to 10 men with a couple of late goals.

“But fair play to Darvel. Over the piece they have been different class in this tournament and while we are delighted to be through, plaudits to Darvel for the way that they played and we wish them well going forward in the league.”

McGlynn also admitted the cup success, and a shot at making Hampden, would be a big boost for the club’s coffers.

He added: “The directors will be happy. We asked at the start of the season if we could make the quarter finals and we would have bitten your hand off for that.

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy on the touchline

"The finances is massive for us, we've made no secret that we are trying to get money into the club.

"Ayr United are flying high in the Championship, but it is a home tie and we haven’t had one of them yet in the Scottish Cup. We’ll look forward to it."

Meanwhile, Darvel boss Mick Kennedy said of his side’s cup run: “It's been astonishing. For a club at our level to get this far is absolutely astonishing.

“And also to push Falkirk this far for long spells before we go down to 10 men, it's an astonishing achievement from the players and everyone connected with the club.

“Now it's about picking everybody up and focusing on the journey that lies ahead.