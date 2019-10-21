'Even the world's best go through it' - says Falkirk striker Declan McManus

Declan McManus is determined to hit the goal trail again after finding the net in Falkirk's 4-0 win over Peterhead.



The Ross County loanee admitted his relief at ending his barren spell in front of goal with a thunderous long-range effort to wrap up a convincing League One victory last Saturday.

He hit the ground running at the Bairns with six goals in his first five games, including a hat-trick, but drew a blank in his next seven.

So it was a huge weight lifted off the striker when he rifled in his seventh of the season.

He said: "I'm probably my harshest critic.

"I've been told that for a number of years but I just always expect to score goals, so when I go through a wee period it is tough to keep getting yourself in those positions.

"I think I've made sure I'm in the right positions but sometimes it happens.

"You see the best strikers in the world go through periods where the ball doesn't fall for you or you get a wee bit uptight and sclaff at things.

"But I always know I'll eventually I'll get one.

"I was playing reasonably well and still creating things but you just need to stick to it, but eventually hits it off you and goes in but thanksfully I've hit a good strike."

"Hopefully I can continue scoring."

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon added: "He's quite hard on himself Decky, we played him on the left because we want him cutting in on his right because Dixon gets down the left brilliantly.

"He's done that in the second half cut inside, the ball has broke to him and he has buried it and he's unfortunate not to score a couple.

"I was really pleased for him and that will give him good confidence."