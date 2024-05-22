Euro 2024: Scotland boss Steve Clarke names two uncapped players in provisional squad

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 26: Scotland manager Steve Clarke is seen during the international friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on March 26, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Steve Clarke has named his provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024 – with Liverpool youngster Ben Doak a shock inclusion.

The 18-year-old winger is the headline addition to a 28-man line-up which also includes uncapped Bristol City player Ross McCrorie who has been drafted in as right wing-back cover after injury ruled out regular picks Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.

There is also a recall for Celtic ace James Forrest for the first time since September 2021 following an impactful return to the Celtic first-team in the closing weeks of the season which saw him score four times in his last seven appearances to help his side clinch the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rest of the squad carries a familiar look, with the likes of captain Andy Robertson and qualifying hero Scott McTominay amongst those earning their spot.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Ben Doak of Liverpool reacts during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Bradford City and Liverpool U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on December 05, 2023 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Two players will eventually not make the final 26-man squad that will head to Germany for the opening match against the host nation. Scotland kick-off the tournament on Friday, June 14 before taking on Switzerland and Hungary.

Scotland’s provisional squad