Euro 2024: Scotland boss Steve Clarke names two uncapped players in provisional squad
The 18-year-old winger is the headline addition to a 28-man line-up which also includes uncapped Bristol City player Ross McCrorie who has been drafted in as right wing-back cover after injury ruled out regular picks Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.
There is also a recall for Celtic ace James Forrest for the first time since September 2021 following an impactful return to the Celtic first-team in the closing weeks of the season which saw him score four times in his last seven appearances to help his side clinch the title.
The rest of the squad carries a familiar look, with the likes of captain Andy Robertson and qualifying hero Scott McTominay amongst those earning their spot.
Two players will eventually not make the final 26-man squad that will head to Germany for the opening match against the host nation. Scotland kick-off the tournament on Friday, June 14 before taking on Switzerland and Hungary.
Scotland’s provisional squad
Goalkeepers - Angus Gunn, Craig Gordon, Zander Clark, Liam Kelly; Defenders - Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Ryan Porteous, John Souttar, Anthony Ralston, Ross McCrorie, Greg Taylor; Midfielders - Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Ryan Jack, Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong; Forwards - Lawrence Shankland, Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Ben Doak.