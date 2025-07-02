Ethan Ross revels in sibling rivalry with brother Seb ahead of Scottish Premiership season

Falkirk winger and ex-Aberdeen youth prospect on sibling rivalry and Scottish Premiership buzz.

Things have just got way more difficult for Ethan Ross in the sibling rivalry stakes.

The Falkirk winger, 23, didn’t just help secure the Scottish Championship title last term for the Bairns – he also clinched the crown in the annual head-to-head competition between him and his brother Seb.

A former Falkirk player too, Seb enjoyed a season to remember too, winning the Scottish League Two title with Peterhead. But crucially, he only managed 12 goal involvements throughout the the competitive campaign.

And that total wasn’t enough to beat Scottish Premiership-bound Ethan – who reached 13 goals and assists combined after his brilliant brace against Hamilton Accies sealed Falkirk’s place back in the top flight after a 15-year absence.

“I won the competition,” Ethan beamed. “His forfeit was meant to be to pay for my golf holiday but he never ended up coming away so I’ll have to hold that over. Portugal I went half of it with my girlfriend and then a few of my mates flew out and she flew home.

“He’s due me one so I think we’re going to have to go double our quits this season. He had asked me that question, ‘do you want to do that?’ about counting for double in the Premiership.

“No, I back myself to still get more in the Premiership than he does in League One. So that maybe gives him that little fire in his belly. It’s healthy competition, it’s brilliant. That’s the first score that I check when I come in from any game, will be his to see if he’s played, scored, assisted, if they’ve won. We’ll definitely be keeping up that competition for next season.”

Ethan added: "I don’t think you could have pictured my dad (Cameron) happier when we both got it done. They were at his game the week before they had won it, so they were up at his game when he lifted the trophy and I’d been getting a wee bit of stick from Seb because we hadn’t wrapped it up yet.

"So he said to me before the last game, you just need someone to step up and do it because we’re both on one league winner’s medal now, so now I can say I’ve got two and he’s only got one.

"But no, honestly, I couldn’t be happier for him, he deserves it as well, he’s gone through some struggles. It shows again hard work pays off, he’s managed to have a really good season with Peterhead, they’ve clinched the league. I’m delighted for him and he definitely was delighted for me as well.”

Looking ahead to the new season, former Aberdeen youth prospect Ethan says he is relishing the opportunity to show what he can to do on the biggest stage.

“Absolutely, I can’t wait for it,” he said. “I didn’t think it would take as long as it has for me to get back to the Premiership, having left Aberdeen.

"But now I’m here with Falkirk, I couldn’t be happier and excited to go away to places, like go back to Pittodrie, go to Ibrox and Celtic Park, and really challenge myself because I feel like I’m good enough to do it. Now it’s just about proving it.

"There are always different paths that people can take and sometimes people get lost thinking that if you get let go by a club, it’s the be all and end all. But it doesn’t have to be like that.”