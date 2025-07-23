Ethan Ross on target at double v Queen’s Park to take Falkirk to top of Premier Sports Cup group

Falkirk goal-scorer Ethan Ross going up against Queen’s Park’s Carlo Pignatiello during his side’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup group-stage win hosting the Glaswegians on Tuesday (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Falkirk go into their last Premier Sports Cup group-stage game at home to Spartans this coming Saturday a point clear at the top of their pool but both their next opponents and second-placed Cove Rangers remain within reach, leaving them little in the way of margin for error.

A win against the Edinburgh outfit this weekend, with kick-off at 3pm at the Falkirk Stadium, would guarantee progress but anything short of that and the Bairns would be reliant on Cove slipping up away to Queen’s Park at the same time.

A 3-1 victory hosting Queen’s Park on Tuesday has taken manager John McGlynn’s men to eight points from three fixtures, with the second-placed Aberdonians on seven and their forthcoming visitors on six, both also from three matches.

Their midweek win was secured by two goals from midfielder Ethan Ross, on 42 minutes and 51, and one from new recruit Brian Graham, a 67th-minute substitute for Ross MacIver, on 86 after Josh Fowler had put the visiting Glaswegians in front just ahead of the quarter-hour mark.

That victory extends Falkirk’s current unbeaten run against the Spiders to eight games and McGlynn was happy with the performance put in by his side against their William Hill Championship rivals of last season after drawing a blank away to Cove on Saturday and only coming out on top thanks to a penalty shootout.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” the 63-year-old told Falkirk TV afterwards.

“I thought we started the game very well, with fast-flowing moves, getting in behind them, getting crosses into the box, and I thought we should have scored from at least one of them.

“The first time that Queen’s Park got up the park, they got a free-kick and from that we conceded a goal, which is really frustrating, but we gave a great response. We totally dominated before that and after that and it was no more than we deserved to go in level. It would have been a travesty for us to go in behind and I honestly believe we should have been winning.

“It was a very professional performance, but we didn’t kill them off and there’s always that element of one little error maybe costing you.”

Falkirk: Nicky Hogarth, Keelan Adams, Leon McCann, Liam Henderson, Lewis Neilson, Brad Spencer, Aidan Nesbitt, Henry Cartwright, Ethan Ross, Calvin Miller, Ross MacIver. Subs: Tom Lang, Brian Graham, Alfredo Agyeman, Gary Oliver, Scott Bain, Connor Allan, Dylan Tait, Sean Mackie, Scott Arfield

Queen’s Park: Calum Ferrie, Euan Murray, Charlie Fox, Louis Longridge, Roddy MacGregor, Aidan Connolly, Carlo Pignatiello, Josh Fowler, Tyrece McDonnell, Matthew Shiels, Seb Drozd. Subs: Jack Wills, Darryl Carrick, Ricky Waugh, Cole Burke, Aidan McGinlay, Jamie Bradley, Henry Fieldson, Michael Ruth, Timam Scott