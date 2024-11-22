Ethan Ross on 'real competition' for his spot in Falkirk team, Livingston loss and Queen's Park trip

Falkirk winger Ethan Ross on the move against Livingston last weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Ethan Ross says his Falkirk team-mates have taken on board ‘what they could have did differently’ against Livingston as they look to bounce back with a win against Queen’s Park on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn’s side, who sit three points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship after being edged out by the Lions last weekend, can re-establish their six-point advantage if they beat the Spiders and put the pressure on David Martindale’s side.

The Bairns’ trip to Hampden Park is being shown live on BBC Scotland – and ahead of that match, former Aberdeen winger Ross said his team are taking it “one game at a time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It doesn’t happen very often – which is a good thing on our part. We want to bounce back. We didn’t deserve to come away with three points on the day.

“But we’ve had a great week. The training has been brilliant and some of the boys got great minutes in cup (Stirlingshire Cup) against Stenny.

“We want to put on a good performance against Queen’s Park. We’ve dissected the Livi game with the gaffer and Smudger (John McGlynn and Paul Smith).

“And some of the boys have put across what they had to say and we are going to play Livi two more times now having learned from the first two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve taken on board what we could have did differently. We don’t need to start again. We are a good team that play good football.

“The gap is at three points just now but it is a long season, three, six or nine wouldn’t have sealed anything. We don’t overreact no matter what the result.

“We want to win on Friday night and put a six-point gap back in place after the match and take it from there. We are going one game at a time.”

The 23-year-old winger, who won last month’s top player award for the second tier, will be hoping to keep his place in the starting eleven for the match at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ross knows that the likes of Alfredo Agyeman – who netted a double midweek against Stenhousemuir in the Stirlingshire Cup – is pushing for his spot in the team.

He added: “I want to push on further. I won the league’s player of the month but this is already a new month and that is in the past.

“I watched the game on Tuesday night and Alfie (Agyeman) scored two great goals playing a little more centrally.

“We have four great wingers. There is a real competition for places and I know that someone is always waiting to come on and take my place.

“If I don’t play well, I know I will be off or not playing the following game. Competition pushes the whole squad on.”