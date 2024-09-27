Ethan Ross on Raith Rovers return and 'battle' with Alfredo Agyeman for Falkirk starting spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk ace Ethan Ross says he’s ready and waiting to make the right-sided attacking spot in the Bairns’ side his own again as he battles with Alfredo Agyeman for a starting spot.

The former Aberdeen youngster, 22, has played in every competitive match this season so far but he has found himself on the bench for the last two matches against Airdrie and Celtic last weekend in the Premier Sports Cup.

And Agyeman – who impressed at Parkhead against the Scottish Premiership champions – is proving to be tough competition for Ross, who has impressed when he has played.

"Competition for places is everything,” he said. “Last season I made no secret about not being happy about how little I played. But when you look back at it and take it all in, Calvin (Miller) and Callumn (Morrison) did so well.

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup. Fakirk win 2-0. Goal Falkirk, Ethan Ross 23.

“Sometimes you need to just accept it. You just have to take the chance when it comes up and I did that against Hearts and then got the three games after it. Alife (Agyeman) has been in for the last two and I need to be ready to take my chance again.

“I know that I need to score goals and get assists to stay in the game.”

Ross now returns to previous club Raith Rovers this weekend as the Bairns look to make it six wins from six in the second tier, and the attacker says he is only focused on getting the three points.

He added: “I’m looking forward to it. I’ll be seeing some familiar faces but I am only interested in Falkirk getting the three points. I enjoyed my time at Raith. It was different for me.

“The gaffer here (John McGlynn) brought me in and I hit the ground running. We won the Challenge Cup and I was doing really well. In the second season, I was hampered by injuries really and the following season I was out on loan at Falkirk.

“I don’t have regrets or bad feelings about my time there.

“Raith were brilliant last year and they will bounce back. They’ll be will organised to play against us and I do think they go back in the right direction. It is not any easy game.”