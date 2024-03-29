Ethan Ross on his uncertain future at Raith Rovers and the 'frightening' talent of his Falkirk team-mates

Raith Rovers loanee Ethan Ross celebrates during a match against Montrose playing for League One champions-elect Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Ethan Ross admits he is still in the dark over his Raith Rovers future, and that his only focus at the moment is ensuring Falkirk get the League One title over the line.

The attacker, 22, joined the Bairns on loan last September on a short-term deal, with that then being extended until the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with his Stark’s Park contract ending at the end of the season, Ross revealed that he hasn’t discussed new terms with gaffer Ian Murray, who is busy focusing on the Championship title race.

Ethan Ross admits that he doesn't know what his future looks like heading into the summer with his Raith Rovers contract up when he returns from Falkirk (Photo: Alan Murray)

Ross said: “A few boys are still out of contract here at Falkirk and they will be hoping to win a new deal here or to impress elsewhere.

“For me personally, I know I am out of contract at Raith Rovers this summer.

“I’ve not had much contact with him (Ian Murray) but I still speak to the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been focusing on what is happening here and of course he is focusing on what is happening at Raith.

“I’ll never say never. I think my future is uncertain at Raith but I won’t close any doors.

“I have really enjoyed my time here at Falkirk massively.

“I am hoping that I can get more of a run-out heading into the final part of the season so I can show what I can do.”#

The Bairns travel to Links Park on Saturday evening knowing that a victory will seal the title, and that it may even be all over before kick-off if Hamilton Accies drop points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with promotion all-but sealed for John McGlynn’s unbeaten side – Ross reckons that the group are well set-up for next season’s second tier.

"We want to get it done as soon as we can – and the first chance to do that on our own is this weekend,” he added.

“We’ve got a great travelling support and we know that over 2,000 fans will be there.

“Everyone is buzzing and we know that a win turns it into a very special day.

“I knew coming here that the squad was really strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The talent we have in the group for League One is frightening.

“The foundation is already there to compete in the Championship.

“Some of the boys have been there already and I don’t think that we would struggle.

“We’ve held our own when we have played Championship teams this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross is hoping he can win a starting spot in the Falkirk team heading into the final six matches as he targets goals and assists.

So far, the attacker has impressed in spells but has yet to grab his first goal in Navy Blue.

Last time out during the 4-1 win over Edinburgh City, Ross revealed that team-mate and four-goal hero Callumn Morrison offered up a spot kick to him before the match.

But that when push came to shove in-form Morrison, who is currently the SPFL top goalscorer, retracted on his offer...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross said: “He (Callumn) said to me before the game that if he got a penalty he would give it to me… and when he got a hat-trick I was hopeful.

“I thought he was going to give it to me but there was no chance really. I think I was kidding myself on!

“But his four goals were different class and it takes bottle to score two penalties.

“He has been different class and a real catalyst for us.