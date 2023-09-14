Ethan Ross joins Falkirk on loan from Raith Rovers
Ross, 22, has only managed 41 minutes of Championship football so far this campaign under Ian Murray, mainly coming off the bench for the Stark’s Park side. Despite this, he has grabbed two assists so far this season.
A former Aberdeen youth prospect, Ross signed for Raith permanently in 2021 after leaving the Dons. He has made 79 appearances over the piece at the Fife club, scoring 12 times.
Bairns boss McGlynn said of his new signing: “We have picked up a few injuries. Calvin (Miller) is one of the most recent ones and Ethan (Ross) will be able to fill in there. You can shuffle the pack if you have numbers. He is a top class footballer and you cannot have enough of them. He comes in giving us a great versatility across the front three.
"I have to thank the Falkirk fans who have made this move happen, the money to make this deal happen is thanks to the shares that have been bought. I have to thank Raith Rovers too for making this happen – they are great to work with.
"Hopefully Ethan plays games here and that will benefit both clubs and then in January there will be a call to make.”