Ernaldo Krasniqi's loan spell at Falkirk ends

Ernaldo Krasniqi in action away to Dumbarton, this weekend's opponents for Martin Rennie's side (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 18-year-old Albanian only made five appearances since joining under ex-head coach Paul Sheerin and the midfielders game time was mainly limited to coming off the bench late on in matches.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his lack of minutes on the pitch the 6ft 3in towering figure was well liked by the Bairns support.