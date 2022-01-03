Ernaldo Krasniqi's loan spell at Falkirk ends
Huddersfield Town loanee Ernaldo Krasniqi has left Falkirk after the completing his loan period at the Bairns from the Championship side.
The 18-year-old Albanian only made five appearances since joining under ex-head coach Paul Sheerin and the midfielders game time was mainly limited to coming off the bench late on in matches.
Despite his lack of minutes on the pitch the 6ft 3in towering figure was well liked by the Bairns support.
A club spokesperson said: “The club can confirm that Ernaldo Krasniqi has returned to Huddersfield Town following the expiration of his loan deal. Everyone at Falkirk FC wishes Ernaldo all the best for the future.”