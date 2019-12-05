Eric Henry resigns as Camelon chairman

Lifelong fan and local businessman Eric Henry has stepped down from his role as chairman of Camelon Juniors.

Henry (36), who is a director in a construction business, became the club’s chairman in February 2018.

He was a driving force behind the club’s switch from junior football to the senior set up when they joined the East of Scotland League last season.

In their inaugural campaign in the senior pyramid they reached three national cup finals, winning two and securing a place in this season’s Scottish Cup for the first time in their 99-year history.

The club’s secretary Tony Smith told the Falkirk Herald: “He was actively behind the drive to go senior and that wouldn’t have happened under the previous chairman so he deserves credit for that.

“He laid the foundation blocks in place for the club and has steadied the ship. You never want to lose good people but people move on.”

Four new members will be joining the club’s committee this week ahead of an audit to obtain an SFA members licence on December 17. Smith added: “We’re optimistic that we will be in the Scottish Cup next year.”

A statement on the club’s website said: “Everyone at the club wish to thank Eric for all his efforts, a lot of it behind the scenes, and wish him well for the future. The committee will manage the club collectively so that operationally, this change should have minimal impact on the running of the club.”