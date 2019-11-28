Emotional return for Lee Miller to Falkirk ahead of first league match in charge

Falkirk co-interim manager Lee Miller admits it will be an emotional return to the Falkirk Stadium ahead of their first league match in charge against Stranraer.

Miller and David McCracken have been given the role during the interim period while the club find a successor to Ray McKinnon

Miller concedes he doesn't know how long that will be for but both he and McCracken would love the job permanently.

He said: "We feel we are best people to do to take the club forward. Our passion, our drive, we can get the best out of the players. We've got a good game knowledge between us.

"It’s a fresh start for everybody and we’ve told them that we need everybody as a unit going forward because to try to win leagues you need a squad

"It’s difficult to say because there are experienced managers who have come in and failed at this and we’re obEmtviously inexperienced what’s to say it won’t work?"

The 36-year-old admitted being in the dugout against Linlithgow Rose last week was “a dream come true”.

He has been in the dugout before as a coach with the under 20s and a brief spell as interim co-manager after Peter Houston left, but this time it’s a different feeling and he expects it to be an emotional return to the Falkirk Stadium when the Bairns face Stranraer on Saturday.

He said: “It will be emotional, I’ve very proud to be part of this club. To be here for a third time is very special and I’m really looking forward to it.

“But at the end of the day it’s not about David and I, it’s about the team going and getting three points.

"We've scouted Stranraer, we know what they are all about. They are experienced team with youth throughout but we’re looking to make this stadium a fortress.

"It used to be a fortress when we were players, teams found it hard to come here. We’ve worked on shape and we will give them every information possible but it is down to them on Saturday."