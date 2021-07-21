Edinburgh City v Falkirk: Bairns forfeit cup tie after 'number of ' positive Covid tests

Tonight's match between Edinburgh City and Falkirk is off

As a result, the Bairns forefit the match and a 3-0 win is awarded to Edinburgh City.

The club released a statement saying: “ Following a number of positive COVID test results received today, Falkirk Football Club has informed the SPFL that we are unable to fulfil this evening’s Premier Sports Cup fixture against Edinburgh City. As a result, Edinburgh City have been awarded a 3-0 win.

"We continue to liaise with the authorities regarding future fixtures, however as a precaution all Falkirk Football Club staff have been sent home.

"Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our players and staff and we will keep supporters updated as matters develop.

"Edinburgh City have confirmed that all supporters who have purchased a match ticket or live stream will be refunded automatically.”

The SPFL also released a statement with a spokesperson saying: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly,

Edinburgh City have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.