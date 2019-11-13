Edinburgh City semi-final shows how far we've come as a club, says Camelon boss

Camelon boss Gordon Herd says fans would have thought you were crazy to believe the club would be hosting League Two opposition under the lights and competing at the business end of competitions just a short time ago.



But that's exactly where the Mariners find themselves as they prepare to entertain Edinburgh City at Carmuirs Park in the East of Scotland Cup semi-final on Wednesday, kick off 7.45pm.

Herd's men moved into the quarter-finals of the South Region Challenge Cup with victory over Linlithgow Rose at the weekend, are second in the East of Scotland Premier Division and won the South of Scotland Shield last season.

Herd insisted it shows how far the club have come in such a short space of time when only four years ago they were struggling financially and facing an uncertain future.

However, the club has made great strides both on and off the park becoming an East of Scotland member and also applying for a SFA members' licence.

Herd paid tribute to the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at Carmuirs Park.

He told the Falkirk Herald: "You talk about the dark days, the gates nearly having to close and the club being in a bad way.

"If you have said we would be playing under the lights at Camelon in a semi-final against Edinburgh City you would be carried away to the mental asylum.

"It’s massive for the club. We’ve got nothing to lose, Edinburgh will be favourites, we’ve already seen Penicuik [beat Stenhousemuir] and Broxburn [beat Cowdenbeath] show there’s not that big a gap between the levels.

"Hopefully we can do the same, we're looking forward to it."

Herd also praised the work being done by his backroom staff as his side stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games after a 2-1 win over Linlithgow Rose at the weekend.

He said: "Coach John Millar upped the tempo in training and he and others are a big part of the success.

"He picks the players up when they are down and gets the boys motivated.

"Credit to the two coaches who sit in the background and often don't get the recognition but we wouldn’t be where we are today without them."



