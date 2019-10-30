Edinburgh City 4 Stenhousemuir 0: More woes for Warriors in league after cup exit

Edinburgh City put on a dominant display as they hammered 10-man Stenhousemuir at Ainslie Park.

The Warriors current malaise after defeat at Penicuik continued and was compounded by Alan Cook’s red card.

City started the game with real intent and got themselves off to a flyer with two goals inside the opening 12 minutes.

The opening goal came when Robbie McIntyre crossed the ball into the back post for Liam Henderson, who played an inviting ball across the face of goal and Scott Shepherd was there to tap it in and give City the lead.

The hosts won the ball back quickly after the restart and began to apply pressure on The Warriors’ defence. Danny Handling’s venomous shot on goal was tipped over the bar by Graeme Smith.

The resulting corner gave The Citizens a two goal cushion. Jordan Sinclair’s cross to the back post was met by Conrad Balatoni, who volleyed it home just three minutes after the opener.

Things went from bad to worse for Stenny as they went down to 10 men after Alan Cook received a second yellow for a challenge from behind on Marc Laird.

Stenhousemuir managed to get themselves in at half-time without any further damage, however Edinburgh City made sure there were no slip ups in the second half.

City had a chance almost identical to the second goal. Balatoni found himself on the end of another one of Sinclair’s corner kicks, this time putting his shot narrowly over the bar.

Set pieces looked to be where The Citizens were most dangerous. Sinclair again with an inviting cross and it was Aidan Wilson who headed home the third goal of the evening with 57 on the clock.

For the second time in the match Edinburgh City had scored two quick fire goals. Just five minutes after the third goal, Alex Harris squared the ball to Handling who slotted the ball past the keeper and sealed all three points for the home side.