Edinburgh City 0-2 Falkirk: Bairns dominate in capital as they move into top spot in League 1

The Bairns 2-0 victory moves them onto 13 points from their opening five outings, having yet to lose on league duty this term, winning four and drawing once.

Like recent matches, the Bairns started on the front foot with the opposition unable to deal with the attacking threat posed by Falkirk, with Ross MacIver going close early on with a header. Callumn Morrison’s cross found the striker at the near post but he couldn’t direct his effort goalward.

On-form Morrison then had a chance of his own go close, with his strike in the box smashing off the post and out of play after he weaved through the Edinburgh backline.

Alfredo Agyeman celebrates with teammate Liam Henderson after making it 1-0 to Falkirk against Edinburgh City (Photo: Michael Gillen)

After 22 minutes, the winger was once again in the heat of the action as he put in an inch-perfect cross to the front post again – with MacIver doing well to turn and shoot, but his effort was somehow clawed out by Aidan McAdams.

Falkirk finally found an opener on the half hour mark through a moment of individual brilliance from Alfredo Agyeman. The forward, who was getting all sorts of joy down the left wing, cut inside and curled home from range after evading a number of Edinburgh defenders.

The chances kept on coming for John McGlynn’s men, with Tom Lang then heading over from close range after Brad Spencer’s inviting ball into the box.

Agyeman nearly had a second goal of the afternoon when he saw his reactionary effort in the box crash off the same post as Morrison’s early strike.

Tom Lang has an effort at goal for Falkirk against Edinburgh City (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Former Morton stopper McAdams also made another excellent stop just before half time to keep the score at just one when he pushed a Lang header wide.

In the second half, Falkirk’s complete domination continued with Morrison finding the back of the net straight from kick off.

He drove out on the right wing before cutting inside and firing home through a number of bodies, with the ball well over the line by the time McAdams cleared his goal.

Then, not long after, the unstoppable Morrison thought he had another goal from a similar situation when he cut inside and took the goalkeeper out of the equation.

Agyeman is mobbed by his Falkirk teammates after netting the opener against Edinburgh City (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Luckily for hosts, on this occasion, Lee Hamilton was in the right place at the right time to block the shot on the line.

The chances kept coming for Falkirk with Leon McCann forcing McAdams into another fine stop down low while substitute Jordan Allan saw an effort late on well saved by McAdams, with the ball staying out the net despite a stramash in the box.

Edinburgh did manage a small spell of pressure, forcing Sam Long into a decent save around the hour mark, but in truth the Bairns were completely dominate throughout.

Teams

Some of the travelling Bairns support that made up the majority of the crowd at Meadowbank Stadium (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Edinburgh City: McAdams, Jacobs, Wilkie, Hamilton, MacDonald, Ewen, Murray, Crane, Leitch, McLean, Offord.

Subs: McNeil, Brian, Mitchell, Gormley, Mahon, See, Spence.

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Lang, Donaldson, McCann, Henderson, Spencer, Nesbitt, Agyeman (30’) Morrison (46’), MacIver.

Subs: Hogarth, Hayward, Allan, Oliver, Bisland, Lawal, Honeyman, Walker, Sinclair.