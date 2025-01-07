'Easy decision' - Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan signs new contract

Gregor Buchanan at the end of the game last Saturday - the veteran centre-back has penned a new deal at Stenny (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan says it was “easy and natural decision” to sign a contract extension with the high-flying Warriors.

The centre-back, 34, led the Ochilview club to a first-ever league title last season, with Gary Naysmith’s side now sitting second in William Hill League One after winning promotion.

And Buchanan has been ever-present for Stenny, leading the team and popping up with a number of goals, including a header last Saturday during the 1-1 home draw with Annan Athletic.

On his one-year contract extension, he said: "Stenhousemuir are an aspirational club and it’s clear we have no plans to stop pushing for success.

“Like most youngsters, I grew up dreaming of playing football and winning trophies.

"Lifting the League Two title with Stenhousemuir was an incredible and proud moment for me – the entire squad really did dig in to deliver that trophy.

"Signing a new extension with this club was an easy and natural decision for me.”

Delighted boss Naysmith added: “I am delighted to announce that we have agreed a new contract with Gregor, which I am sure will delight everyone connected with the club.

"Since joining the club at the start of the 2023/24 season, Gregor has been virtually an ever present and has performed at a really high and consistent level.

"As captain, he has the respect of everyone in the changing room and has really led by example, both on and off the pitch, which has been a great help to Brown (Ferguson) and myself.

"He won’t let standards drop and is always looking for more from everyone and I think that hunger and desire is really important within the group as we look to continue and improve as a team.”

Stenhousemuir now travel to third-placed Kelty Hearts this Saturday evening, with that match being shown live on BBC Alba at the later time of 5.30pm.