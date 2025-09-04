East Stirlingshire's new boss Callum Tapping says taking on job was easy call

New East Stirlingshire boss Callum Tapping says it was an easy decision to swiftly become the club’s new manager.

The former Stenhousemuir and Hearts midfielder, 32, previously played for the Ochilview side last term and has replaced Pat Scullion – who departed the club by mutual consent last week following a difficult start to the Scottish Lowland Football League campaign.

Tapping will take charge of the Shire for the first time this Saturday when they travel to Broxburn Athletic. On Tuesday night, they narrowly lost 1-0 away to Tranent and picked up an excellent 6-3 win at Gala Fairydean Rovers last weekend to finally get three points on the board after seven games without a win. New assistant boss Matty Flynn took the team for those matches.

Tapping told the Falkirk Herald: “I’m a local guy, I know the Shire well having played there, my brother Jordan too. The people are brilliant. It just worked for both parties to get something sorted quickly. The club got in touch with me and I was delighted.

Callum Tapping is East Stirlingshire’s new boss (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The biggest thing for me is that the transition will be easier as I have played or coached lots of the current squad. Pat (Scullion) is someone I got on great with and he has built a strong squad. The league table doesn’t look great at the moment but you can see positives and how things can pick up quickly too. It’s a case of turning around small margins, wholesale changes aren’t needed.

"That’s the short term goal for me – over the next six to eight weeks it’s about fixing those small things and getting further up the table.”