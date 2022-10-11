East Stirlingshire's first league win was well overdue, says boss
East Stirlingshire finally picked up a first victory of the Scottish Lowland Football League campaign on Saturday after 13 matches played.
Derek Ure’s side beat Gretna 2008 3-1 at the Falkirk Stadium to move onto nine points.
Manager Ure said of the result: “It was a good performance and we managed to get the win which was the most important thing. We were focused in both boxes and that was what I wanted to see from them as we have been caught out too many times this year.
"We have a young team but the players have quality and character and I really think we can push on up the table. I have seen more than enough from these guys in the last two games to tell me that we can get out of this position.”
Shire also played last midweek, drawing 2-2 with Civil Service Strollers in Edinburgh.
Ure added: “We were excellent in that match too and that players have answered my criticism.”