East Stirlingshire's first league win was well overdue, says boss

Derek Ure’s side beat Gretna 2008 3-1 at the Falkirk Stadium to move onto nine points.

Manager Ure said of the result: “It was a good performance and we managed to get the win which was the most important thing. We were focused in both boxes and that was what I wanted to see from them as we have been caught out too many times this year.

"We have a young team but the players have quality and character and I really think we can push on up the table. I have seen more than enough from these guys in the last two games to tell me that we can get out of this position.”

East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure (Photo: Alan Murray)

Shire also played last midweek, drawing 2-2 with Civil Service Strollers in Edinburgh.